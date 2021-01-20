Angelina striving for normalcy in kids' lives

Ever since her split with Brad Pitt and the legal custody battle that followed, Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie had been spending time with her children in Los Angeles.

An insider recently opened up to 'HollywoodLife' and revealed that she was doing everything she could do to maintain the normalcy in her life as well as her kids'. The source also stated that the Hollywood actor loves doing target runs and other day-to-day things with her kids and that it brings a sense of normalcy to their lives.

"Such efforts by the humanitarian and actor really mean a lot to the Pitt-Jolie children. Going shopping is something that she and her kids enjoy doing together and she feels that her kids should have all the experiences that other kids their age have. She does not want them growing up in a bubble," said the source.

The insider mentioned that if it was up to Angelina, she would relocate the family to somewhere other than Los Angeles, where they would have more privacy to go about their day to day lives.

"But it is out of her hands, so she is just doing the best she can," informed the inside.

One reason why the kids and Jolie cannot move elsewhere is perhaps because of the actor's ex-husband Brad Pitt, who shares a strong bond with his kids, but kept things private since he parted ways with Jolie.