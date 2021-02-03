Angelina shares thoughts about her role in 'Eternals'

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie, who will play the role of the immortal Thena in 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' (MCU) upcoming film 'Eternals', talked about her experience while playing the character and adorning a gold bodysuit for the same during her recent interview with 'British Vogue'.

"I love this cast and that we all came together. I signed up to support Chloe Zhao's vision and Marvel's commitment to expanding the way we see 'superheroes'," said the 45-year-old actor.

She added, "Running around in a gold bodysuit was not how I imagined my forties. But it is good crazy, I think."

'Eternals' is based on an immortal alien race named Eternals, who were created by the Celestials with the vision to protect humanity and have been residing in secrecy on Earth for almost 7000 years. When their evil counterparts named Deviants threaten humanity, then the Eternals are obliged to reunite to protect humanity.

'Eternals' also star Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan and Haaz Sleiman. It will

now hit theatre screens on November 5, 2021.