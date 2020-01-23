Angad takes tips from real cops
Mumbai: Actor Angad Bedi has started shooting for Ekta Kapoor's web series 'MumBhai'. He has been preparing for his role of a Mumbai police officer in the series by spending time with senior cops of the Mumbai Police Force.
The story is set in the nineties and Angad met policemen who were in service in the city around that time, to understand their first-hand experiences. Some of them have given him constructive advice, which he will be using to bring alive his character of Bhaskar Shetty.
"Meeting cops and hearing their stories have been the most exciting part of my preparation. These men have lived life on the edge. I wouldn't try to romanticise that but their energy is infectious. I was so drawn to how they cracked cases and how they functioned. The more time I spent with them, the more easily I was able to understand my character," Angad said.
"Bhaskar's personality is now an amalgamation of what's on paper and what I have learned from these men. I hope I am able to do justice to their stories because it is important for me to tell their story right. After the faith they showed in me by inviting me into their lives and parting with their personal experiences candidly, I want to do this with greater gusto," he added.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Matt to play detective in NYPD thriller23 Jan 2020 3:24 PM GMT
Mary, Dan join Kristen in 'Happiest Season'23 Jan 2020 3:23 PM GMT
Angad takes tips from real cops23 Jan 2020 3:23 PM GMT
'We'll walk in underwear if win Grammy'23 Jan 2020 3:21 PM GMT
Hindutva of an atheist23 Jan 2020 3:20 PM GMT