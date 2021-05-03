Aneurin, Anton come on board for '1899'

Los Angeles: 'Dunkirk' star Aneurin Barnard and 'Game of Thrones' actor Anton Lesser are part of an ensemble cast for Netflix's upcoming European series '1899'.

The multi-lingual project is a new series from 'Dark' creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, reported 'Deadline'.

The two actors join English-American star Emily Beecham, who had joined the cast in December 2020.

German actor Andreas Pietschmann, who played one of the lead roles in 'Dark', which concluded with its third season in 2020, will also feature in the new show.

Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, Jose Pimentao, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards and Alexandre Willaume round out the cast.

'1899', which is the first project under Friese and Odar's overall deal with 'Netflix', is a period-horror about European migrants on a fright-filled journey to the US.

The story will follow the lives of the boat's passengers, a mixed bag of European origins who are united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad.

When they discover another migrant ship adrift on the open sea, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a nightmare.