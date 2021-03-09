Andy went 'pretty method' for Gollum in 'LOTR'

London: British actor Any Serkis shared an interesting fact about himself regarding 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy.

The 56-year-old actor said that he went 'pretty method' for the character, a former Hobbit, who gets deformed and twisted due to his attachment and the possession of the ring.

In an interview with 'The Guardian', Serkis revealed that he spent hours walking on all fours on the set to perfect his portrayal of Gollum in the Peter Jackson-directed hit fantasy trilogy.

"I used to walk on all fours offset when we were filming 'Lord of the Rings'. I spent a lot of time in preparation for Gollum. I would go off for walks on all fours for hours. I did occasionally come into contact with other people, so I just had to pretend I was looking for something. It is fair to say that was pretty method," he said.

He added, "I do not think I could have handled the 'Lord of the Rings' fame if I had been younger. I was in my late 30s when it exploded."