Andrew, Body double for Alfie dies

Los Angeles: Andrew Dunbar, who served as the stand-in for actor Alfie Allen in 'Game of Thrones', has passed away. He was in his 30s.

Dunbar, also an extra on the hit HBO series, died suddenly at his home in Belfast, Ireland on Christmas Eve, reported The Wrap.

The cause of death has not been revealed. Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy on 'GOT', mourned Dunbar's demise in his Instagram Story.

"Andrew Dunbar was an actor who was also a stand in as Theon on 'GoT'. Extremely shocked and saddened to hear of his passing. To lose a loved one so young, I can only imagine what his family are going through. RIP Andrew xxx," Allen wrote.

The Ireland-based talent agency The Extras Dept issued a statement on Dunbar's death.

"To say we are shocked and saddened at the passing of Andrew Dunbar is an understatement. We have so many fond memories of the years Andrew worked with us.