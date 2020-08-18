Anas gears up to drop debut album

Music has been at the forefront of emerging singer-rapper Anas Khan's life as long as he can remember. His long-cherished dream of becoming an artiste turned into reality when Anas posted his first music video on YouTube last year and received a positive response from listeners. Since then, he has been burning the candles at both ends and treating fans with foot-tapping numbers.



The 21-year old artiste from Aligarh is currently gearing up for the release of his new album 'Masterpiece', produced in collaboration with Difway records. There are six songs in total, namely 'Masterpiece' (Intro), 'Kudi Dilli Wali', 'Main Khoya Hoon', 'Zaalim Zamana', 'Gang Gang (Gg)' and 'Bass Bajega'. Out of these, 'Main Khoya Hoon' will be released in the first week of September.

Sharing his excitement, Anas, who is also a music composer, says, "We have worked day and night during the lockdown to make it happen. In this album, we have tried to experiment with different genres of music and so there is something for every music lover. We will be releasing 'Main Khoya Hoon' in the first week of September and it will be available on all music platforms - Jio Saavn, Spotify, Apple music, I tunes, etc."

On working with Difway records, a company managed by Yakshat, Anas states, "I can't thank them enough for giving me all the creative freedom to do my best work. They trusted my abilities, supported me and encouraged me at every step. This album is the result of their trust and immense support."

To this, Yakshat replied, "We thank Anas from the bottom of our hearts for collaborating with us. He is a gifted artiste and I want to congratulate him on his upcoming album. I pray that his work gets appreciated by millions of people."

The album also features artistes like Tushar Tyagi, Zoha Akbar, Dank, Azhar Ali. The tracks are mixed and mastered by Navneet Kedar of Studio Bluestone and produced by Mafia Music (Manish).