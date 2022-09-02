Ana de Armas 'didn't understand why' 'Blonde' received NC-17 rating

Ana de Armas is questioning officials. In a recent chat with the French magazine 'L'Officiel', the Hollywood actor reacted to her upcoming film 'Blonde' receiving an NC-17 rating. Her 'Netflix' Marilyn Monroe film has been inspired by Joyce Carol Oates' novel on the life of the iconic diva. The film was labelled as a rare adults-only rating for 'some sexual content' by the 'Motion Picture Association' back in March.

During the interview, the magazine asked Armas about the rating, to which she replied, "I didn't understand why that happened. I can tell you many shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than 'Blonde'. But to tell this story, it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn's life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone in the cast knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn't the only one," per 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

Despite the rating, fans cannot wait to watch Armas play the role of Monroe as she attempts to fill in the big shoes of the celebrated actor. Alongside Armas, the film will also see Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson in action.

Previously, director Andrew Dominik shared that he expected the adult rating from the very 'demanding' film, as he told 'Screen Daily', "It's a demanding movie. If the audience doesn't like it, that's the audience's problem. It's not running for public office. It's an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe. It's kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story."