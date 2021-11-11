An attempt to preserve and promote Indian dance, music

Established in 1976 by the world-renowned dancing couple and Padma Bhushan recipients Dr Raja Radha Reddy and Dr Kaushalya Reddy, 'Natya Tarangini' is a performing arts center par excellence in the capital city of New Delhi. Under the guidance of the dance couple, it has been working tirelessly to preserve, propagate and promote Indian dance and music in our country.



'Natya Tarangini' started the 'Parampara Series' of the national and international festivals of music and dance as a movement to preserve and enrich the cultural mosaic of our everyday life and today takes pride in the fact that it has largely succeeded in its endeavours.

To preserve our art and culture, 'Natya Tarangini' is celebrating its Silver Jubilee this year with full dedication. As part of the 'Parampara Series', 'Natya Tarangini' is all set to celebrate 'India@75 - Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav' by presenting nationally and internationally reputed artists in 'Jugalbandi' concerts for over two weekends.

Natya Tarangini's festivals have always been inaugurated by high dignitaries such as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India; Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India and L K Advani, former Deputy Prime Minister of India.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit us hard, but 'Natya Tarangini' adapted swiftly. The 'Parampara' series was presented virtually.

'Natya Tarangini' had collaborated with United Nations to bring concerts by stalwarts to showcase the 23 golden years of its existence on 'YouTube' channels of 'United Nations and Raja Radha Reddy' as a cyber festival.

As we move into a new future, 'Parampara Series', in collaboration with United Nations, will be presented as a hybrid festival. In addition to concerts, a plethora of activities like panel discussions and talks between various young artists shall be conducted virtually.

Taking into consideration the SOPs by Central and Delhi Government related to COVID-19, the performances will be presented offline at the outdoor Amphitheatre 'Raja Radha Rangmanch' located at 'Natya Tarangini Institute of Performing Arts', Saket, New Delhi over the two weekends starting from November 12, 2021, to November 14, 2021 and November 19, 2021, to November 21, 2021, with a limited live audience. Simultaneously, it will be live-streamed for a virtual audience on United Nations and Raja Radha Reddy's 'YouTube' page and Radha Raja Reddy and Natya Tarangini's 'Facebook' page.