An anthology that captures stories about hope

OTT streamer 'Amazon Prime Video' released the trailer of its upcoming seven-part original series titled 'Solos', which has been created by David Weil. The anthology will explore things that make us human and our strange, beautiful, heartbreaking and sometimes hilarious emotional journey.

The trailer begins with a voice-over by none other than 'The Shawshank Redemption' fame Morgan Freeman, where he says, "A memory is not simply a thing you have. It is a promise."

The video cuts between shots of its ensemble cast, giving a glimpse into each of their happy-sad stories. 'Solos' intends to highlight how even in our most isolated moments, we are connected through human experience.

The anthology is loaded with award-winning actors like Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu.

While David Weil makes his directorial debut by helming three episodes, Sam Taylor-Johnson has directed and executive produced two episodes. Zach Braff and Tiffany are the remaining directors.

"I am beyond thrilled to be bringing 'Solos' to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire. I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I'm immensely grateful to Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at 'Amazon' for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project," said Weil.

'Solos' will premiere on 'Amazon Prime Video' on May 21 in India.