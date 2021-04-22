An action filled film with catchy dialogues

As promised, Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' trailer is out. And as we all know Salman Khan's films are synonymous with adrenaline-pumping action sequences, groovy music and dance moves that end up being the nationwide trends.

Keeping up with the same, Salman's 'Radhe' is all that you can expect a Bhaijaan film to be -- full of entertainment, lots of action and catchy one-liners.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of crime Radhe is pitted against. Randeep Hooda plays the role of the main antagonist, who looks suitably menacing in the avatar of a quintessential villain. Action sequences form a major highlight of Radhe trailer, and it looks like the film is all set to pack a punch.

Salman Khan and Disha Patani's cute chemistry seems like another highlight of the film.

Disha not only looks sensational but her character seems to have a lot of range and depth. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, who reunites onscreen with Salman Khan after Bharat, and his character seems interesting as well.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday it was announced that Salman Khan's Eid 2021 release "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" will see a pay-per-view release in the digital space along with its theatrical release on May 13.

"It's imperative that we all come together and think of out-of-the-box solutions for cinema as an industry during the current pandemic situation. We will support the theatre owners by releasing the film in as many theatres as we can, keeping in line with the rules and protocols laid down by the government. But, considering the guidelines and safety measures, we also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all of our audience. We don`t want to deny the audience the choice of entertainment in the comfort of their homes during these times," said a spokesperson of Salman Khan Films.