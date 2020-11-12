Amyra releases statement in defamation case

Somewhere in October, actor Luviena Lodh shared an IGTV video revealing that Mahesh Bhatt's nephew, Sumit Sabharwal allegedly supplied 'drugs and women' to various actors and that allegedly Mahesh Bhatt knew all about it. In this video, she even named actors like Sapna Pabbi

and Amyra Dastur, whom she had apparently seen consuming drugs.

After coming across the same, Amyra sought legal action by filing a defamation case against Luviena. Amyra's lawyer, advocate Saveena Bedi

Sachar had even released an official statement on behalf of her client on her 'Twitter' handle.

Recently, Amyra shared a new statement on her 'Twitter' handle, in which she hailed the Bombay High Court after it announced the verdict in her favour. The actor's statement said 'justice has prevailed!'

An excerpt of her statement read, "It is a victory for truth. Justice has prevailed! While my silence has been questioned, I was simply waiting for this moment, as I had immense faith in the Indian judiciary and the verdict in my case against Luveina Lodh reinstated my belief in the system. I have always tried to walk a path of dignity, grace and positivity as I have never believed in public mud-slinging and with the

Bombay High Court granting ad-interim reliefs in my favour interalia restraining Luveina Lodh and all persons claiming through her from publishing, circulating, republishing or communicating any defamatory, slanderous,

libellous comments and the offending video against me. I have to say that I will respect the fact that the matter is subjudice and I rest my statement here."

She backed the statement by writing, "Thank you Bombay High Court for your just order. I'm extremely grateful to our amazing judicial system

and to Saveena Bedi for fighting for what is right and just. This Diwali, let us cleanse our lives from negativity, lies and hatred."