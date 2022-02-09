AMPAS unveils its list of Oscars nominees for 2022
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) unveiled its list of Oscars nominees on the evening of February 8.
The announcement, made by actors Tracee Ellis-Ross and Leslie Jordan on the Academy's social media pages, focused on recognising a diverse set of talents and movies across 23 categories.
The 94th edition of the award ceremony will take place on March 27.
Best Picture: 'The Power of the Dog'; 'Dune'; 'Don't Look Up'; 'Licorice Pizza'; 'West Side Story'; 'King Richard'; 'CODA'; 'Belfast'; 'Drive My Car'; 'Nightmare Alley'
Directing: Kenneth Branagh ('Belfast'); Ryusuke Hamaguchi ('Drive My Car'); Paul Thomas Anderson ('Licorice Pizza'); Jane Campion ('Power of the Dog'); Steven Spielberg ('West Side Story')
Adapted Screenplay: 'CODA'; 'Drive My Car'; 'Dune'; 'The Lost Daughter'; 'The Power of the Dog'
Original Screenplay: 'Licorice Pizza'; 'Belfast'; 'Don't Look UP'; 'King Richard'; 'The Worst Person in the World'
Actor in a Supporting Role: Ciaran Hinds ('Belfast'); Troy Kotsur ('CODA'); Jesse Plemons ('The Power of the Dog'); J K Simmons ('Being the Ricardos'); Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')
Actress in a Supporting Role: Jessie Buckley ('The Lost Daughter'); Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story'); Judy Dench ('Belfast'); Kristen Dunst ('The Power of the Dog'); Aunjanue Ellis ('King Richard')
Actress in a Leading role: Jessica
Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye'); Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter'); Penelope Cruz ('Parallel Mothers'); Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos'); Kristen Stewart ('Spencer')
Actor in a Leading Role: Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog'); Will Smith ('King Richard'); Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick... Boom'); Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth'); Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')
International Feature Film: 'Drive My Car' (Japan); 'Flee' (Denmark); 'The Hand of the God' (Italy); 'Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom' (Bhutan); 'The Worst Person in the World' (Norway)
Production Design: 'Dune'; 'Nightmare Alley'; 'The Power of the Dog'; 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'; 'West Side Story'
Cinematography: 'Dune'; 'Nightmare Alley'; 'The Power of the Dog'; 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'; 'West Side Story'
Visual Effects: 'Dune'; 'Free Guy'; 'No Time to Die'; 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings'; 'Spider Man: No Way Home'
Documentary Feature: 'Ascension';
'Attica'; 'Flee'; 'Summer of Soul' ('...Or When the Revolution Could not Be Televised'); 'Writing with Fire'
Documentary Short: 'Audible'; 'Lead Me Home'; 'The Queen of Basketball'; 'Three Songs for Benazir'; 'When We Were Bullies'
Animated Feature: 'Encanto'; 'Flee'; 'Luca'; 'The Mitchells Vs the Machines'; 'Raya and the Last Dragon'
Original Song: 'Be Alive' ('King Richard'); 'Does Orguitas' ('Encanto'); 'Down to Joy' ('Belfast'); 'No Time to Die' ('No Time to Die'); 'Somehow You Do' ('Four Good Days')
Original Score: 'Don't Look Up'; 'Dune'; 'Encanto'; 'Parallel Mothers'; 'The Power of the Dog'
Make-up and Hairstyling: 'Coming 2 America'; 'Cruella'; 'Dune'; 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'; 'House of Gucci'
Film Editing: 'Don't Look Up'; 'Dune'; 'King Richard'; 'The Power of the Dog'; 'Tick, Tick... Boom'.