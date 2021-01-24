Amitabh pens feelings about son's struggles

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, in a rare, emotional post about son Abhishek Bachchan, has penned his feelings about the actor's struggles and conduct through his film career.

Senior Bachchan wrote that Abhishek continues to give "silent" surprises to himself and to ones he is close to.

Calling his recognition "deserved," Bachchan wrote in his blog post, "The silent surprises he keeps giving .. not to the world not to any in profession but to himself and to his near and dear… his recognition deserved and craving attention his efforts…" Bachchan also treated fans to a couple of childhood photos of Abhishek.

Ruminating further about Abhishek's acting career, the doting father wrote that the Ludo star has faced criticism gracefully while keeping intact the legacy he inherited as the son of a film star.

"His talent and his perseverance in the storms of naysayers, ominously crowding him .. and his nonchalance .. continuing regardless , undisturbed unperturbed .. exhibiting the grace and generosity of his upbringing in keeping the legacy he inherits alive and spreading each day…"

Abhishek Bachchan, last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo, completed 20 years in Bollywood in 2020. Since the beginning of his career in 2000 with JP Dutta's Refugee, Abhishek has been repeatedly subjected to comparisons with his father that often overshadowed his films and performances.