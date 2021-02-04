Amitabh makes a cryptic post about 'Trust' and 'Argument'

Ever since singer Rihanna'S tweet on farmers' protest stirred chaos in social media, many Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty and many others had tweeted by sharing hashtag #IndiaTogether. Only recently, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu also shared their views.

"You can give an answer to an argument with an argument, but an answer to trust does not lie with the argument," wrote the megastar.

Without taking any names, Taapsee stated that one can strengthen the value system if a tweet rattles the unity.

"If one tweet rattles your unity and if one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief, then it is you who has to work on strengthening your value system and not become 'propaganda teacher' for others," tweeted the 'Badla' star.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar also joined the celebrities and said that the country is capable of solving problems 'amicably'. The 91-year-old singer took to 'Twitter' and shared a note with the hashtag #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

"India is a glorious nation and we all Indians stand with our heads held high. As a proud Indian, I have full faith, that any issues or problems that as a country we face, we are fully equipped to resolve them amicably, keeping the interest of our people in mind. Jai Hind," Mangeshkar wrote.