Amitabh celebrates 52 years in Bollywood

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his social media handle to share a collage of his pictures from different movies as he completed 52 years in the industry on May 31.

The post was captioned, "52 years! Goodness, thank you EF Moses for this compilation. I'm still wondering how it all went by." As soon as the veteran actor shared the post, his 'Brahmastra' co-star Mouni Roy commented with a heart emoji.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, "Congratulations dearest Amitabh Bachchan ji! Aap jaisa koi nahi aur na hoga." Her sister and actor Shamita Shetty dropped multiple heart emoticons.

In the post, one can see his looks from movies like 'Deewaar', 'Zanjeer', 'Abhimaan', 'Coolie', 'Sooryavansham', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Mohabbatein', 'Gulabo Sitabo' and many others.

On the very same day, Sonu Sood completed 19 years in Bollywood. The 'Dabangg' star had made his debut in the industry with his first time 'Shaheed-E-Azam' helmed by filmmaker Sukumar Nair in 2002.

Sonu took to his 'Twitter' handle and revealed that his debut film will always remain special to him.

Re-tweeting a post on his debut anniversary, he wrote "Oh Wow, How time flies! 'Shaheed-E-Azam' will always remain as one of my most special films."

Talking about 'Shaheed-E-Azam', the film was based on the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh where Sonu was seen essaying the lead role of Bhagat Singh.



