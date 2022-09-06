Amitabh Bachchan on not being monotonous despite acting for 50 years - 'We do what the writer has written'

Amitabh Bachchan may be a veteran star now, but that does not stop him from experimenting with his roles even today. The star is often seen playing a different kind of character in every film and has almost been a part of every genre of movie.

All set to be seen in 'Goodbye' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and others, Big B could not be a part of the press conference due to health reasons, hence he interacted with the media via a 'Zoom' call.

During the press conference, the veteran actor opened up about not being monotonous despite acting for over 50 years.

"The credit for this has to go to producers, writers and directors who conceive a concept with me in the lead. They conceive, they decide and are just puppets. We do what the writer has written and what directors ask us to do. For me, it's an honour and privilege that they are able to give something different and new to me," he said.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited magnum opus 'Brahmastra'. He also has an official Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with Deepika Padukone.