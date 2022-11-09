Amit Sadh doesn't consider showbiz struggle as real deal

Amit Sadh, who is currently seen in the 'Amazon Prime' original series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows 2', recently got candid about how he feels about posing for paparazzi and his journey from 'Bigg Boss' to 'Breathe'. He was a part of 'Bigg Boss' season one.

Speaking about posing for photographers, the actor said he never invites the media to his birthday party when he invites his close friends over for a celebration because the whole process seems very inorganic and artificial to him.

"It will feel like I am using them (his friends). I don't question the people who do this, because who am I to question this? But I try to keep my life simple. I don't want to be rude to the photographers too, because they are doing their job," the actor told a popular radio channel.

Amit, who was seen in the very first season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss', also reflected on how far he has come in his career since he made a splash as the angry, brash man in 'Bigg Boss' season one. When questioned about how he felt about being written off at the time, the actor simply smiled and said, "I don't have any grudge (against those who had written him off)."

Later, Sadh was questioned about his struggle in showbiz and whether he seeks any inspiration from 'Breathe' co-star Abhishek Bachchan, who is relentlessly trolled for being who he is. Amit said that he doesn't consider any kind of showbiz struggle as a real struggle and compared it to the 'actual' hardship someone who doesn't even have money to buy food undergoes, adding, "They are privileged struggles. I don't consider their struggles in the real sense of the term."

Apart from featuring in web series and TV serials, Amit Sadh has appeared in movies like 'Kai Po Che', 'Sultan', 'Guddu Rangeela', 'Sarkar 3', 'Gold' and 'Super 30' among other projects.