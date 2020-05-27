America Ferrera loves motherhood

Los Angeles: Actress America Ferrera, who recently welcomed her second child -- daughter Lucia -- is enjoying being the mother of two children.

A few days ago, she celebrated the birthday of her two-year-old son Sebastian.

Taking to Twitter, America shared a few pictures of the birthday celebration and wrote: "Bazzito Burrito is 2 today! What an amazing 2 years it's been with this wondrous, magical, delicious little guy. Celebrating a love like no other with cake for breakfast."

America's happy post comes after she shared that she felt anxious about giving birth to Lucia amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"There's the anxiety about the virus itself, which is like you don't want to get sick, you don't want your children to get sick, you don't want your newborn baby to get sick. I try to stay away from the news cycle because I think you can drive yourself absolutely insane. I could feel my heart rate, my anxiety and my blood pressure go up. And also not being able to close my eyes and go to sleep at night because I'm sitting there with all these news stories swirling in my head. I realised early on I had to be very disciplined about what I let in because it just doesn't serve you, especially in a time where you just don't need that added stress when you're pregnant," she had said.

America is best known for her films like "The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants" and "Real Women Have Curves".