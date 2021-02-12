Amber does not 'fit into a category easily'

Hollywood actor Amber Heard revealed that she does not want to play somebody who fits into a category easily as she believes that she does not fit into a category easily.

The 'Aquaman' star is currently seen essaying the role of Nadine Cross. Her character, Nadine, retained her virginity because she thinks that she is destined for something 'dark and unique' in the dark fantasy series 'The Stand'.

"That is exactly why I wanted to play Nadine because of that element. That dynamic that people do not know what to make of her makes her an infinitely more interesting character for me, and a much more compelling character to play. It is much more interesting to me as an actor for me to take on and embody," said she.

She added, "I do not want to play somebody who fits into a category easily. I know that I do not fit into a category easily for people. And I do not feel like that is the most interesting kind of character when I meet them."

"I want to play that grey area between the good and evil, understanding and repulsive, dynamic and relatable. I wanted to play into that because she is not a static creature. She is on her own journey and trying to do what she thinks is right. Frankly, I'm very happy people do not know what to make of her. Do not put me in that box either," she continued.

Also starring James Marsden, Whoopi Goldberg, and Alexander Skarsgard, 'The Stand' offers a peek into Stephen King's apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in a struggle between good and evil.