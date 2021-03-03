'Amazon Prime Video' apologises for 'Tandav'

Amazon Prime Video' issued a statement apologising for 'objectionable' scenes in web series 'Tandav'. The statement came days after the Allahabad High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Aparna Purohit, the India content chief of 'Amazon Prime Video', who got booked in 10 FIRs across the country for hurting religious sentiments in the web series.

"'Amazon Prime Video' again deeply regrets that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable in the recently launched fictional series 'Tandav'. This was never our intention and the scenes that were objected to were removed or edited when they were brought to our attention. We respect our viewers' diverse beliefs and apologise unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt by these scenes," read a section of the statement.

The statement further continued, "We will continue to develop entertaining content with partners while complying with the laws of India and respecting the diversity of culture and beliefs of our audiences."

The Supreme Court would today hear Aparna Purohit's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order for rejecting her anticipatory bail in connection with the FIRs lodged against her over the web series.

She was accused of the inappropriate depiction of Uttar Pradesh police personnel, Hindu deities and an adverse portrayal of a character playing the prime minister in the web series.

Earlier, the apex court had declined to grant interim protection from any coercive action to Ali Abbas Zafar, director of the web series, Aparna Purohit, producer Himanshu Mehra, the show's writer Gaurav Solanki and actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Purohit recently appealed to the top court against the Allahabad High Court's February 25 order declining anticipatory bail to her.