'Amazon Prime' to release eight new films

Los Angeles: 'Amazon Studios' unveiled 'Welcome to the Blumhouse', a line-up of eight features from the production house that will premiere directly on its streaming service 'Amazon Prime Video'.

'Blumhouse', which is run by producer Jason Blum, is known for its expertise in making low-budget horror and psychological thrillers with films such as 'Paranormal Activity', 'Insidious', 'The Purge', 'The Gift', 'Split', 'Get Out', 'Halloween' and 'The Invisible Man'. " 'Welcome to the Blumhouse' will launch in October 2020, coinciding with the Halloween season," 'Amazon' said in a press release.

Each film will present a distinctive vision and unique perspective on common themes centered on family and love as redemptive or destructive forces. The first two movies - Veena Sud's 'The Lie' and Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr's 'Black Box - will drop on October 6. They will be followed by 'Evil Eye', which has been executively produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and 'Nocturne', which is written and directed by filmmaker Zu Quirke, on October 13. The rest four films will be released in 2021.

"We are excited to launch 'Welcome to the Blumhouse' with this exhilarating and provocative slate of original films for the first time ever on 'Prime Video'. This collection from diverse and emerging filmmakers was a thrill to put together with our wonderful partners at 'Blumhouse Television'," said Julie Rapaport, Co-Head of movies for 'Amazon Studios'.

Julie added, "These chilling stories have something for everyone. So we are not only ready to frighten and delight genre fans and newcomers alike, but also excited to share them with our global 'Prime Video' customers."