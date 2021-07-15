Amazon collaborates with Dharma for 'Shershaah'

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video today announced the world premiere of Amazon Original Movie 'Shershaah'. The announcement marks the first ever collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and Dharma Productions.

The highly anticipated war drama is inspired by the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), essayed by Sidharth Malhotra. Adding to the varied library of phenomenal offerings on Amazon Prime Video, 'Shershaah is the 9th Hindi language Bollywood direct-to-service offering following successful releases of 'Gulabo Sitabo', 'Shakuntala Devi', 'Chhalaang', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Durgamati', 'Hello Charlie', 'Sherni' and the upcoming film 'Toofaan'.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah is slated to be the biggest Bollywood war drama of the year.

Fans in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide can enjoy this exciting film starting 12th August only on Amazon Prime Video.

The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles and Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himmanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Ankita Goraya, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

"Shershaah is the true story of a war hero whose indomitable spirit and bravery brought victory to our nation. His sacrifices are invaluable and his life is an inspiration for generations to come.

We are extremely glad to have found a home for what I believe is a true cinematic marvel, in Amazon Prime Video, and are excited to mark the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship with them. Shershaah is our homage to the valour of our soldiers and I hope every viewer's heart swells with pride watching this film," said Karan Johar, Dharma Productions.

"We knew Shershaah would be a special film from the minute the Batra family approached us to tell the story of Captain." said Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions.