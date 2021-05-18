'Amazon' buys global rights for 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Los Angeles: 'Amazon' acquired the worldwide rights for Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy-starrer 'Hulu' series 'Nine Perfect Strangers'.

"Based on the book of the same name by 'Big Little Lies' author Liane Moriarty, the eight-episode limited series will stream on OTT streamer 'Amazon Prime Video' outside of the US and China later this year," the streamer said in a statement.

Set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation, nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

"Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort's director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine strangers have no idea what is about to hit them," read the official plotline.

The Jonathan Levine-directed show's ensemble cast also includes Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten and Samara Weaving.

Kidman also executive produced the series along with her 'Big Little Lies' executive producer Bruna Papandrea and creator David E Kelley, who penned the series with John-Henry Butterworth.

"I'm so proud of what we were able to pull together this past year, bringing 'Nine Perfect Strangers' filming to Australia during the global COVID-19 pandemic," said Kidman.

She added, "Partnering with Melissa McCarthy, working with David Kelley, Liane Moriarty and my producing cohorts again, joining forces with 'Hulu' in the USA and now this, a global distribution deal with my home studio of 'Amazon'. The stars have aligned and I am thrilled."

The show's executive producers also include Per Saari, Jodi Matterson, Steve Hutensky, McCarthy, Butterworth, Samantha Strauss and many others.