'Amazon' announces 'Prime Video Channels'

Amazon' announced the launch of 'Prime Video Channels' - a marketplace that will see the company bring content providers like 'discovery+', 'Lionsgate Play' and 'Eros Now' on one platform - in India.

India is the 12th country to offer 'Prime Video Channels'.

Acting as an intermediary, 'Prime Video Channels' will allow 'Prime' members the option for add-on subscriptions of (over-the-top) OTT services and stream their content on the 'Amazon Prime Video' app and website in India, a statement said.

"At launch, 'Prime Video Channels' kickstarts with eight premium content providers – 'discovery+', 'Lionsgate Play', 'Eros Now', 'DocuBay', 'MUBI', 'hoichoi', 'manoramaMAX' and 'ShortsTV' available with add-on subscriptions to 'Prime' members in India," it added.

Customers will need to pay only for the service they choose. At launch, 'Prime' members will get an introductory annual subscription offer made available by the OTT channel partners. Amazon Prime Video's Country Manager India Gaurav Gandhi said the company has always focused on improving access, experience and selection for its customers.

With 'Prime Video Channels', users can browse in one place, search across all their premium subscriptions and get personalised recommendations. Close to 10,000 additional titles across eight OTT services will become available to 'Prime' members.

Chaitanya Divan, Head of 'Prime Video Channels' at 'Amazon Prime Video', said 'Prime Video Channels' arrives in India after having successfully launched in 11 countries.

The yearly add-on subscription for the eight OTT apps is – 'discovery+' (Rs 299), 'Docubay' (Rs 499), 'Eros Now' (Rs 299), 'Lionsgate Play' (Rs 699), 'Manorama Max' (Rs 699), 'MUBI' (Rs 1,999) and 'Shorts TV' (Rs 299).

'discovery+' and 'Eros Now' are offering a 25 percent discount for 'Prime' members at launch, while there is a 33 percent discount on 'hoichoi' annual subscription for multiple streams and devices.

'Manorama Max' and 'Shorts TV' are offering 30 and 40 percent discounts to the 'Prime' subscribers. 'MUBI' is offering an introductory discount to 'Prime' members at launch.