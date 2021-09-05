Amaal Mallik's success mantra decoded!

Haathon ki Choodi Hai Khamosh Dekho/ Tooti Budhape Ki Lathi / Pooja Ki Thali Mein Dum Todti Hai / Behna Ki Pyaari Si Rakhi.



These lines from Amaal Mallik's latest hit 'Tum Aaoge' created a stir on the internet lately. People made videos crooning the song, shared 'Instagram' reels on the tune and flooded the composer's inbox with appreciation messages. But it's not the first time that Amaal's song created a buzz.

Whether it was the foot-tapping number 'Sooraj Dooba Hain', the soul-soothing melody 'Khwaishein' or the melancholic tune 'Tum Aaoge', every time the star composer held a musical instrument, he created a hit. Not only his songs topped the music chart but resonated with the audience around the globe.

Looking at the remarkably successful track record of the artiste, one cannot help but wonder what his 'success mantra' is.

So to unravel the formula and learn more about the intricacies of making a good song, 'Millennium Post' interacted with Amaal post the release of 'Tum Aaoge' (from the film 'Bell Bottom').

"I have no formula for creating successful music. In fact, I don't work with the intention of weaving a hit song. I don't look at what's trending at that moment and instead focus on what feels right to me. But if you still want to put a formula to it, all I will say is I listen to my gut, go for honest and heartfelt music and work a little extra hard on lyrics," states Amaal, adding, "Very few lyricists from every era are remembered for powerful and thoughtful lyrics. Though I work equally hard in all departments of music, lyrics are one of my priorities. If I talk about 'Tum Aaoge', me and the team actually wrote 17 drafts over the period of 3 months before finalizing anything. It was hard but we didn't give up."

Giving an example of last year's superhit song 'Teri Mitti', Amaal says, "That song was a breath of fresh air. In last many years, I had not heard anything as good as 'Teri Mitti' when it comes to patriotic film songs. It's pure heartfelt poetry and people loved it. So, I feel it's the purity that's working and not a formula."

As mentioned before, Amaal's tracks have received views in millions and billions; "but as a musician, what brings me more satisfaction is the fact that somewhere, someone smiled listening to my song and felt connected to it. The thought that my work has touched hundreds of hearts is better than any other feeling in the world," he asserts.

The musician recalled his experience of working on 'Tum Aaoge' and why this song is so special to him. He sounds ecstatic when he says, "Out of all the music I have done in my career, there were two times when I felt that I did something completely against the trend. One was 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon' and the other is 'Tum Aaoge'."

"Tum Aaoge' has always been very special. The reason is when this song was created, I felt it was so pure that I didn't want to give it to anyone. Believe me, I never played it to any director or producer. And then somehow 'Bell Bottom' happened and I decided to use the song there. The reason was, its director Ranjit Tiwari was very clear that he needed a soulful track that does not only justifies the powerful climax of the movie but also connects with the audience. He was looking for 'pure' music. He trusted me completely and I think that's where I got the freedom to find my inner voice."

Amaal says, he would not have played 'Tum Aaoge' to anyone except people like these who wanted to do something pure and honest. He explained further, "I have seen that not everybody gets my music. When I made 'Roke Na Ruke Naina', many people downright rejected it calling it a very '60s track. They said it won't work. I accepted that not everyone I meet will understand it and therefore stopped playing it for them."

At present, he is flooded with work offers. Though composing music comes to him naturally, the artiste does not mind singing for his fans once in a while. All in all, Amaal is in a good space in his career. But does he fear a time when he would have to ask for work?

Amaal says, he does not find anything wrong in expressing your desire to work with somebody. "There is no shame in asking to work with people you want to. I always wanted to work with Mahesh Bhatt sir and haven't got a chance yet. But I am always in touch with him. Whenever we meet, I always tell him that I really want to work with you. So according to me, there is no problem with it. If you know you are good at your job, you should reach out to people. The more you stop yourself, the more you will regret later."

"Having said that, I have never been in a position where I had to 'beg for work'. Also, that's not something I know how to do. I feel my music is speaking for itself and people who want to hear good music will gravitate towards it. I am still a baby (laughs). I have just turned 30. There is a long journey. I will keep on doing good work and I am sure right people will meet me on the way," he concludes