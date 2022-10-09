'Always wanted to work with Satyajit Ray'

New Delhi: Veteran actor Paresh Rawal said his upcoming movie 'The Storyteller' is a special project for him as it's based on a story by master filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

The film, directed by actor-director Ananth Mahadevan, is currently being screened at the 27th edition of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

'The Storyteller' follows a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to help get over his insomnia. However, their relationship unfolds into another story with a twist. It is based on the short story 'Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro' by Ray and centres around the enigmatic character Tarini Khuro that he created.

"I have grown up on Satyajit Ray's films. There were three theatres in Mumbai earlier. One was the Akashvani Theater in town and the other was Chitra in Dadar and Amber-Oscar theatre in Andheri. I used to watch Ray's films in these theatres. I have seen almost all the films he has made. I always wanted to work with a master like Satyajit Ray, but unfortunately, I couldn't. But as luck would have it' I've done a film based on a story written by the master himself. So, it's a privilege for me to be working with the master in a way," he said.

The film's world premiere at the prestigious festival makes it a 'double delight' for the two-time National Award-winning actor.

However, Rawal is not attending the festival due to his prior commitments.

"I'm not the kind of person who goes to a premiere, but for this particular film. I feel like I'm missing out. It's like a fish out of water. So, it's my bad luck. It's the first festival of my life and I could not attend it," the 67-year-old actor added.

'The Storyteller' also stars Adil Husain.