'Always feel strange parallel between films I do and my life'

Mumbai: There is always a 'strange parallel' between her films and her real life, said actor Kalki Koechlin, whose upcoming movie 'Goldfish' touches upon the themes of ageing and identity.

In 'Goldfish', Koechlin plays a half-Indian, half-English woman called Anamika, who comes back home to the UK to deal with her estranged mother Sadhana's (Deepti Naval) dementia and revisits memories of a troubled childhood.

The actor said she was able to instantly connect with the world of the English-language feature 'Goldfish' as she also has parents at home who are dealing with age-related health issues.

"I always feel there is a strange parallel between the films that I do and what I am going through in real life. My parents are getting a lot older. They have a lot more ailments. My father just had surgery and my mother has a memory issue. It makes you more conscious, more aware of the time that you have with them, which is limited," Koechlin told the top news agency.

Working on 'Goldfish', directed by Pushan Kriplani, was an emotional experience for the actor as it reminded her of the equation she shared with her mother during her teenage years.

"All mother-daughter relationships have difficulties. I was reminded of my difficulties with my mother as a teenager. I used to rebel a lot against her. She was a single mom, my father had left and all those things were coming back into my life," she recalled.

Kalki Koechlin said the film offered her an opportunity to see both aspects of her life as a new mother and a more mature daughter.