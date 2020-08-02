Alvaro announces final season of 'Money Heist'

Netflix's popular Spanish show 'Money Heist', also known as 'La Casa De Papel', has a huge following all over the world. With season four ending with a cliffhanger, fans were eagerly waiting for any update of season five of the show. Season four ended with the professor (Alvaro Morte) at gunpoint after Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) found his secret hideout.

For all those waiting for an announcement about the next season, the professor himself announced the same in his intriguing post and confirmed that the show will end with its fifth and final season. Alvaro Morte took to his 'Instagram' account to share a picture of a 'Dali' mask on the ground and in his caption, he mentioned season five being the final one.

"It looks like we are coming to an end," he wrote. While fans were mostly excited for the new season, many were heartbroken that the series will come to an end after this. 'Netflix' also shared the same picture of a 'Dali' mask, on their social media and wrote, "The heist comes to an end with part five."

Earlier, Alvaro had also shared a picture wearing a mask as he was back on set to start working on 'Money Heist' season five. He captioned it, "I'm back. The professor is back."

Speaking about 'Money Heist' season five, the creator and showrunner Alex Pina told 'Variety', "We have spent almost a year by thinking about how to break up the band."

"How to put the professor on the ropes and how to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters? The result is the fifth part of 'La Casa de Papel.' The war has reached its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season," he added.