'ALTBalaji' expresses regret over 'His Storyy' plagiarised poster

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor' s streaming platform 'ALTBalaji' apologised and removed the poster of 'His Storyy' from its social media pages after filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria alleged it was copied from the artwork of his film 'Loev'.

Saria called out the streamer for 'blatantly' copying his poster and wrote that the culture of plagiarising an artwork 'must end'.

Soon after that, 'ALT Balaji' posted a statement on 'Twitter' that read, "The uncanny resemblance and similarity cannot be written off as a mere coincidence. It has been an oversight on part of our design team. For this we apologise," read the statement.