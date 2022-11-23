Alia's obsession with her body and weight took a toll on her

Alia Bhatt, who recently delivered her first child earlier this month, revealed that her obsession with her body and weight took a toll on her.

In an interview with a news portal, the actor said that when she stepped into the film industry at the age of 17, she heard conversations around her on how one should look and she presumed that's how it's supposed to be. Bhatt shared that her obsession with her body and weight took a toll on her.

Alia further revealed that although it took a lot of work to be kinder to her body, she's actually in the best place she has ever been and has never felt more comfortable and happier with her body.

The Bollywood actor went on to advice young women that they should focus on being healthy internally and not obsess over the way they look superficially. Alia added that women should feel confident and have an appreciation for themselves so that nothing that others say can bother them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' where she will be reuniting with her 'Gully Boy' co-star Ranveer Singh. It's slated to hit theatres next year.