Alia's all new fiery avatar leaves everyone stunned

Celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Ram Charan and 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli are all praises for the teaser of Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Taking to his 'Twitter' handle, he wrote: "Gangubai is as fierce as fierce can get! Alia's avatar as Gangubai Kathiawadi is very impressive. I'm looking forward to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnificent work on the screen."

The teaser presented the 'Raazi' star in an all-new fiery avatar. As the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, Mumbai, she is a queen who is unwilling to cede power, unrelenting with opponents and wily as a fox in public life.

Family members and colleagues of Alia applauded her work, including Priyanka Chopra, who wrote, "Alia! I'm so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team."

"Superb teaser Sanjay sir! Great screen presence by Alia. Looking forward to the film," tweeted Ram Charan, who is Alia's co-star in 'RRR'.