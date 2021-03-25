Alia, SLB summoned for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' defamation case

Before 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' can have a successful release, actor Alia Bhatt, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and writer Hussain Zaidi got summoned by the Mumbai court and were asked to stay present on May 21, 2021.

Earlier, it was Gangubai's adopted son Baburao Shah who had filed a petition against the makers of the film. He claimed that the film has portrayed his family in a wrong way and it is factually incorrect. The book is based on Hussain's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

In February, Maharashtra Congress MLA Amin Patel had also raised an issue in the state assembly regarding the movie.

"It is not the same as it was in the 1950s. Women there are excelling in different professions. The film's title also maligns the name of Kathiawad city. The name of the film should be changed," he had said.

