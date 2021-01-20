Alia hospitalised due to extreme work

On January 17, Alia Bhatt was hospitalised for a day in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. As per a report, the 'Raazi' actor was admitted to the Mumbai hospital due to exertion and a hectic schedule this year.

After recovering and getting discharged on January 18, she returned to work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie set 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' immediately.

On the work front, the 'Sadak 2' star has a very hectic schedule, as she currently has films 'Brahmastra' directed by her best friend Ayan Mukerji, with actor and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. She also has 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'RRR' in her kitty, which is in

the production phase at the present.