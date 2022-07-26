Alia Bhatt wraps up Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Mumbai: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Tuesday finished filming for Karan Johar's upcoming directorial venture "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani".

Bhatt, who will soon welcome her first child with actor Ranbir Kapoor, announced the wrap on her Instagram Stories by sharing a video originally posted by Johar from her last day at shoot.

"Going to miss this team so much. Talkie wrap on Rocky aur Rani, but we have one fab song to go! Love you all to bits. Until next year!" the actor wrote.

"Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. The film marks Johar's return to direction after the 2016 romantic-drama "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

It features Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Bhatt. Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi play pivotal roles in the family drama.

A Dharma Productions project, "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023.