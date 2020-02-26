Alia Bhatt to feature in Saket Chaudhary's social drama

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt, who was appreciated for her terrific performance in Gully Boy, will be seen playing the lead role in director Saket Chaudhary's upcoming social drama.

According to the Mumbai Mirror, the movie will deliver a hard-hitting message in a humourous way.

"Saket has been working on the script for a while now. He was keen on casting Alia, who liked the script and has given her nod. She is expected to sign on the dotted line. Meanwhile, the hunt for the leading man is still on. The team will finalise the shooting schedule once the entire cast is locked," a source said.

The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Besides, Alia will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Karan Johar's Brahmastra. She is also a part of Takht and Sadak 2.