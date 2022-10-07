Alia Bhatt talks about her learnings as a producer

Alia Bhatt, who completed a decade in the industry and recently turned producer with 'Darlings', said it has been a big learning for her. While she's considered one of the top actresses today, she was invited to the 'Forbes' podium for their show, 'Tycoons of Tomorrow' where she discussed her finances, investments and her journey as a producer.

Alia shared that her production house started as a mathematical calculation. She confessed that when 'Darlings' came to her, she didn't want to loan the production of the film, which is why she decided to charge a lesser fee and take the backend of the film. By then, she was more interested in what happens behind the camera and what it takes to make a movie.

The actor also added that the understanding that she has gathered on making a movie like 'Darlings' is quite substantial. Her motto is to always learn. She also said that one should always keep asking questions because nobody knows everything and even Bill Gates doesn't know. She said that apart from being at the right stage financially, even creatively, it was the right time for her to turn producer.

Talking further about the plans for her production house, Bhatt said that she wants to put out content that has a connection and an emotional core that is extremely high. She wants to be a part of the process of filmmaking by not just being in front of the camera but also behind it.

Alia also said that most of her financial decisions are taken by her mother. While on the work front, she's going places and making a mark. On the personal front, she recently had a baby shower and the mom-to-be glowed like sunshine. She will be seen next in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, directed by Karan Johar.