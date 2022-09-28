Alia Bhatt talks about being a 'modern woman'

Alia Bhatt is one of the recipients of the 'TIME 100 Impact Awards' in 2022. In a year when she has had many wins - on the professional and personal front - this is another feather in her cap. The actor was recently seen in the hit film 'Brahmastra', alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and this is one of the many hits that she has had this year.

"I've had some of my biggest releases this year. And I've found myself behaving very differently with each release - something that I was very surprised by. Way calmer, way more collected, way more resigning to my destiny and fate," she told the publication.

Bhatt started her year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which was a massive hit. She was then seen in a cameo in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', which has a big chance of scoring a nomination at the Oscars 2023. Alia followed it up with her maiden home production 'Darlings', where her performance was widely appreciated. She also tied the knot with longtime beau Ranbir Kapoor and recently announced her pregnancy.

The publication called her a 'modern woman' with 'flaws'. Alia spoke about the tag with the publication and said, "We have a certain societal norm in which we have to be put together, we have to be right, we have to be quiet, we have to be simple, we have to be soft-spoken and we have to be well-dressed."

"We have to be so many things. Just bringing everything: the vulnerability, jealousy, lows and highs and the real things that we are afraid of even thinking about. If you bring that to the forefront on the big screen, then the person watching you from the audience will feel like, 'OK, I'm not the only one'," she added.

Alia is now looking forward to her Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone', where she stars alongside Gal Gadot. In India, she will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh.