Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome first child

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become parents to a baby girl, the star couple announced on November 6.

Alia, 29, shared the news in a joint statement on 'Instagram'.

"And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents! Love, love and love - Alia and Ranbir," the statement read.

The couple's first child was born at Sir HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai.

Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, also shared the news and wrote on 'Instagram', "Blessings." Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, thanked everyone for their good wishes.

"Oh, happy day! So much gratitude to life for this amazing, wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your loving wishes. Our collective cup runneth over," she said on 'Instagram'.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima posted on her 'Instagram Stories', "Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl. Blessings. Bua loves her already."

Soon after sharing the news, the couple was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues, including Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and Madhuri Dixit.

"Congratulations, Alia and Ranbir. No bigger joy in the world than having a daughter. Bless you, all," Akshay commented on Alia's post.

"Congratulations, darling girl, cannot wait to see your princess," wrote Sonam.

Madhuri posted, "Warmest wishes and congratulations on the birth of your sweet little baby girl."

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and her Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone'. Ranbir's upcoming projects include Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'.