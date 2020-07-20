Alia Bhatt posts cryptic message on Instagram

Kangana Ranaut is making the headlines for her jaw-dropping statements against several people in the industry following Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress recently appeared on a national news television channel where she spoke about the actor's unfortunate death and recalled incidents against her in the industry. She also called out Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt during the interview. Following the interview, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a cryptic message.

"The truth is the truth, even if no one believes it. A lie is a lie even if everyone believes it," her note read. The note comes days after Alia shared a message which read, "Silence says a lot more than you think."