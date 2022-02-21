Alia Bhatt launches Gangubai Kathiawadi's song 'Meri Jaan'

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is promoting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring in and as Gangubai, visited the city of Kolkata on February 21 to launch the latest song from the film 'Meri Jaan'.



Posing across a life-size facade with her trademark Gangubai pose, Alia paved her way through the doors of the iconic Priya Cinemas.

Launching 'Meri Jaan' amidst media and crazy fanfare, they were nothing short of praises for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The song is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and sung by Neeti Mohan.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is all set to bring the cinemas back to the 'City of Joy'.

One of the most keenly awaited films of this year and fresh of glowing acclaim from the '72nd Berlin International Film Festival', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is all set to create benchmarks upon its release this week.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada ('Pen Studios'), the film is all set to release theatrically on February 25, 2022. It will be a worldwide release by Pen Marudhar.