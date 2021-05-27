Alia Bhatt backs five-part series on COVID-19 vaccine

Alia Bhatt has backed a five-part series that aims to educate people about the necessity of COVID-19 vaccination and addresses rumours and myths surrounding the vaccine. The series, which started on May 27, is backed by the Bollywood actor's production house 'Eternal Sunshine Productions'.

"In the fight against COVID-19, science is our greatest ally. Science gave us vaccines and vaccines give us hope. Thanks to vaccines, we now have a way of ending this pandemic and rebuilding our lives. But even though the vaccine is here and waiting, some of us are still hesitant," said Alia.

She added, "A great deal of this hesitancy is linked to misinformation, myths and rumours that are exchanged on social media and other messaging platforms. Yes, getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice, but together we can learn about the vaccine from reliable sources and make the most informed decision about getting vaccinated."

"Throughout this five-episode series, we will be speaking with reliable doctors and global health activists who will be sharing data and facts around the vaccine. The first episode was released on May 27 and would be available in a podcast and video format. I hope this series will help address some of your concerns around the vaccine," she shared.