Alia and Ranbir to name their daughter after Rishi Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have reportedly shortlisted a name for their baby girl and it is said to be a tribute to Rishi Kapoor.

Around 10 days after the birth of the little one, reports claimed that the star couple picked a name that has a special connection with her late grandfather. Alia and Ranbir reportedly left Neetu Kapoor in tears after they revealed their decision to name their daughter after Rishi.

According to a report from a popular entertainment news portal, the new parents are eager to share the name they picked for the baby with all their friends and fans.

Shortly after the birth of baby Kapoor, a leading news agency spoke to a very close friend of both families who said, "Chintu uncle was the one who would have been the most excited at becoming a Dadaji. Even when he was ill, he would talk about Ranbir's marriage and fatherhood. One of the regrets of the family is that Ranbir and Alia didn't go through the wedding ceremony while he was still alive."

In an interview with the same news agency, Ranbir's uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor also shared his excitement about the new arrival to the family.

"My brother Rishi Kapoor must be delighted in heaven. We Kapoors want everyone to be happy," he said.

Although Alia has not yet revealed the name of her baby girl or shared any photos of the little one, she did make her return to social media by sharing a photo in which she is seen holding a mug that reads, 'mama'.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh and in 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.