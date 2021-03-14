Ali wins against false sexual misconduct case

Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar had been stuck into the troubling waters ever since a female singer accused him of sexual misconduct in April 2018. Since then, he had been fighting a prolonged legal battle to prove his innocence.

As per a report suggested, post-Ali's defamation case against Meesha Shafi for levelling false accusations, the Pakistani Court awarded three years of jail term to Meesha for causing 'irreparable damages to his career thanks to the false case.

Ali Zafar was very popular among the Bollywood fraternity. He used to be a regular in Bollywood until relations between the two countries soured which in turn affected the relationship between artists too.

"I do not hold that against Ali at all. I remember how much he was liked in Bollywood by both the male and female co-stars. Ali never threw his weight around. He was quite a regular guy. 'Yash Raj Films' loved him. They were not only looking after his career, but they were also all set to look after his younger brother Danyal Zafar's career as well," said an informant.

Earlier, when asked about the sexual harassment charge, Ali had said, "I have to abide by my legal council's advice to not talk about it in media. The matter is in court hence I cannot give any statement or comment on it."

Now that the actor got relieved, it suffices to say that not only Ali Zafar proved his innocence, but his victory over the allegations is a giant step for the 'Men Too' movement.