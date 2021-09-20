Ali, Radhika to host Indian segment of 'TUDUM'

Netflix' announced that actors Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal will host the Indian segment of the upcoming 'Netflix' global fan event 'TUDUM'.

'TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event' will be held on September 25 in a virtual format and will see more than 145 stars and creators from around the world representing over 70 series, films and specials come together for 'a day full of exclusives and first looks'.

Ahead of this global fan event, 'Netflix India YouTube' will premiere 'TUDUM: India Spotlight' at 9 pm.

"This special Indian segment will be hosted by Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the star-studded sneak-peek that includes Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tabu, Tovino Thomas, Kartik Aaryan, Raveena Tandon, Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli

and many more," a statement from the streamer read.