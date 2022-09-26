Ali Abbas Zafar, wife Alicia welcome first child

Mumbai: Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife Alicia have become parents to a baby girl, the filmmaker announced on Sunday.

The director shared the news in a post on Instagram, revealing that the new-born was born on Saturday and they have named her Alija Zehra Zafar.

"Alicia and I began our journey with love, love which is beyond borders - colour and race and we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married. Now after almost two years, we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with most beautiful gift of our life. She came in our life on September 24 at midnight 12.25. Please welcome our bundle of Joy - Alija Zehra Zafar," Ali wrote alongside a photo of his wife.

Soon after sharing the news, the couple received congratulatory messages from their industry friends, including Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Sunil Grover.

Ali, known for blockbusters "Sultan", "Tiger Zinda Hai" and "Bharat", had tied the knot with Alicia in January 2021.

On the work front, the filmmaker most recently directed the Netflix movie "Jogi", starring Diljit Dosanjh.

His upcoming projects include Shahid Kapoor's untitled action movie, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", led by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and "Super Soldier" with Katrina Kaif.