Alec Baldwin shoots DOP on the set of 'Rust'

Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on the set of his Western movie 'Rust' that killed the film's director of photography and wounding the director, the authorities said here.

According to 'Deadline', 'Rust' is currently being filmed in Santa Fe County, New Mexico.

A spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed and the director Joel Souza, 48, was injured around 1:50 pm on the set of the film on October 21.

"Alec Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released. No arrests or charges have been filed. This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed regarding this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives," a Santa Fe Sheriff's Department official told the publication.

Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel, while Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

In a statement by 'Rust Movies Productions LLC', the banner behind the movie, has expressed their condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones.

"The entire cast and crew have been devastated by today's tragedy and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," said the banner's spokesperson.

The production company has also paused the filming on 'Rust' for an undetermined amount of time.

"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event," the statement continued.