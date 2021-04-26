Alber Elbaz succumbs to Coronavirus

Fashion icon and designer Alber Elbaz tragically passed away on April 24 in Paris, France at 59 due to COVID-19. The Moroccan-born Israeli fashion designer was best known for his contribution in refreshing and modernising the image of 'Lanvin'.

"Alber had a richly deserved reputation as one of the industry's brightest and most beloved figures. I was always taken by his intelligence, sensitivity, generosity and unbridled creativity," said Johann Rupert, chairman of 'Richemont', the company backing his project 'AZ Factory'.

Alber was the fashion director of 'Lanvin' from 2001 to 2015 and was credited for rejuvenating the brand for a more modern audience. He later launched 'AZ Factory' after a five-year hiatus following his firing from the fashion label. He was very accomplished in his field, having previously served as the assistant designer of Geoffrey Beene in the 1990s before becoming the head of prêt-à-porter design at 'Guy Laroche'. He also oversaw the ready-to-wear collections of 'Yves Saint Laurent' before taking his 'Lanvin' position in 2001.