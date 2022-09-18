Alaya F admits she 'couldn't speak Hindi'

Pooja Bedi's daughter and actor Alaya F, who made her debut in the Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' in 2020, will soon be seen in 'Freddy', opposite Kartik Aaryan. Alaya recently opened up about how acting was not a career she had initially wanted to pursue and that she wanted to become a film director instead.

Before getting into films, Alaya earned a diploma in acting at the New York Film Academy. When everybody around her kept telling her that she'd become an actor someday, she didn't believe them.

On being asked if her mother, former actor Pooja Bedi and grandfather, actor and author Kabir Bedi, ever told her to become an actor, she said, "No, I was so strongly against becoming an actor, so they were like, 'Ok, don't be an actor'. If they had to advise me, they'd ask me not to become an actor," to which she added that it was because she couldn't dance and talk in Hindi.

"I got myself prepared for it with a lot of hard work. I was a terrible dancer. I couldn't speak Hindi because all through my life at home, I've only spoken English with everyone. We all talk in English. I couldn't speak Hindi."