Alanis left 'Rock and Roll Hall of Fame' gig because of sexism

Canadian American singer Alanis Morissette recently claimed that encountering sexism was what caused her to drop out of a performance at the 'Rock and Roll Hall of Fame' ceremony.

The singer was set to perform a duet with Olivia Rodrigo of the classic hit 'You're So Vain' as part of a tribute to inductee Carly Simon but, dropped out following an unpleasant experience of sexism, reported 'Variety'.

Morissette did participate in rehearsals before she left. In a post on her 'Instagram Live' account, Morissette left some mystery as to precisely what soured her so much during those rehearsals as to have her exit the show at seemingly the last minute, after being listed on all the in-house schedules for the epic show right up to November 5 night's filming.

According to 'Variety', she strongly indicated that whatever she encountered while she was still on site brought up long-simmering feelings about 'an overarching anti-woman sentiment' in the industry. She seemed to place blame at the feet of the telecast's production team, suggesting that whatever she experienced there stood in contrast to 'countless incredible experiences with production teams of all genders throughout my life'.

"I've spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career," she said.